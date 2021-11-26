IFP Advisors Inc Sells 601 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Buckle were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,518,000 after acquiring an additional 114,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Buckle by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after acquiring an additional 133,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 418,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Buckle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,485,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

BKE stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.56%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

