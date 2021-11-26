IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives $118.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

IHS Markit stock opened at $129.78 on Tuesday. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 139,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,794 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 60,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

