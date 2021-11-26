Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stake Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 103,188.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $15,795,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INDB opened at $85.86 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

