Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,503,000 after acquiring an additional 68,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,330 shares of company stock worth $616,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

