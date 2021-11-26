ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Shares of ING opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ING Groep by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

