InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Shares of NASDAQ:INM opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 655,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

