Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOCT opened at $34.24 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71.

