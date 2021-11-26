Insider Buying: Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Buys $41,875.00 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 2,500 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerrit Jan Bakker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altice USA alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 339.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 530,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 409,900 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Altice USA by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.