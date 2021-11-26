Insider Buying: Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Buys $147,335.00 in Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 598.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 93,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.31.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

