Insider Buying: Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Director Purchases $22,320.00 in Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Director Sam Landman acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $22,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

