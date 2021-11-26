Insider Buying: LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) CRO Purchases $14,999.04 in Stock

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) CRO Erik James Fowler purchased 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveVox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

