Insider Buying: Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Director Buys C$33,416.00 in Stock

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Director Paul G. Smith bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,416.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$505,417.

Paul G. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Park Lawn alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Paul G. Smith bought 665 shares of Park Lawn stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,171.90.

TSE:PLC opened at C$41.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.45. Park Lawn Co. has a 1 year low of C$27.15 and a 1 year high of C$42.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.