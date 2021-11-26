Insider Buying: Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Buys 237,920 Shares of Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) insider Kate Hill purchased 237,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £28,550.40 ($37,301.28).
LON SEE opened at GBX 10.80 ($0.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £418.57 million and a PE ratio of -19.17. Seeing Machines Limited has a one year low of GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 13.29 ($0.17). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.54.
