Insider Buying: Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Buys 237,920 Shares of Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) insider Kate Hill purchased 237,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £28,550.40 ($37,301.28).

LON SEE opened at GBX 10.80 ($0.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £418.57 million and a PE ratio of -19.17. Seeing Machines Limited has a one year low of GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 13.29 ($0.17). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

