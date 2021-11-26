Insider Buying: WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) insider Nicky Dulieu acquired 2,500 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.02) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($50,039.20).

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,530 ($19.99) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,617 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,658.98. WH Smith PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,335.41 ($17.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMWH shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.48) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WH Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,019.14 ($26.38).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

