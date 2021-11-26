Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Sells $19,681.20 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 280 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $19,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATLC stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $977.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATLC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

