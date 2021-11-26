Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Sells $4,725,000.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00.

CDNS stock opened at $183.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

