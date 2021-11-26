Insider Selling: Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) insider Malcolm McComas sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.40), for a total transaction of A$1,120,000.00 ($800,000.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 21.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Core Lithium Company Profile
See Also: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Core Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.