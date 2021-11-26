Insider Selling: Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Martin Stevens sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).
CRL opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.54. The company has a market capitalization of £70.07 million and a P/E ratio of 17.37. Creightons Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.
Creightons Company Profile
