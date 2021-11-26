Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CRO Sells 25,156 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 30.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 62,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 197.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 63.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 361.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 67,648 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

