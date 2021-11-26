Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.37. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWPX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

