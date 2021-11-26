Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Sells 2,616 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PH opened at $325.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.48.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

