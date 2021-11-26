Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 85,589 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $3,647,494.64.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,895,875.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $3,816,778.29.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $3,749,529.03.

On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.

Revolve Group stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RVLV. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.