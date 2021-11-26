Insider Selling: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Sells 1,074 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $11,352.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.13.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 1.34%.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Star Equity Company Profile
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.
