Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells $241,719.61 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $241,719.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $39,230.97.

On Friday, October 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $388,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $382,800.00.

Shares of REAL opened at $16.34 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.74.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

