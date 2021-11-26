Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells 6,005 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.73. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

