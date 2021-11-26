Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells 6,005 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.73. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $163.29.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
