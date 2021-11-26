Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $315,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $2,828,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.