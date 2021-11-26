inSure DeFi Market Cap Tops $192.27 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $192.27 million and $845,692.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 74.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00236453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00088440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.