Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.93. 92,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,956,210. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

