Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,263 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.02. 5,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,850. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.47. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $133.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

