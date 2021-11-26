Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 6.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $28,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

USMV opened at $77.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

