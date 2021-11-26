Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 500 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,902. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $374.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.07 and a 200 day moving average of $322.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

