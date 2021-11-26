Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 579,319 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,319 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 230,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,047,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 543,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,731,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59.

