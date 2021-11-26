Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after buying an additional 3,933,597 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.93. 92,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,956,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

