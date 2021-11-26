Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells $56,588.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25.

IPAR stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $523,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 29.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 113.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $37,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.