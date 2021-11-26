Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$33.87 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$19.05 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.