International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $366,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.44. The company has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.19 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

