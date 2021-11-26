International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.51

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 956060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

ICAGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

