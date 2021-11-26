Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,191 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $687.24. 2,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,198. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.01 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

