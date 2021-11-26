Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.3% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.