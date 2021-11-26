Invesco Ltd. Buys 58,270 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CII stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

