Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 95.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890,732 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $14,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in New Gold by 18.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in New Gold by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in New Gold by 53.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in New Gold by 24.6% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in New Gold by 9.2% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 328,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -149.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.21.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.