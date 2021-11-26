Invesco Ltd. Has $14.14 Million Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 144.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,791 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.84% of La-Z-Boy worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,990. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.