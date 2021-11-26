Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $415,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,242 over the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:ALG opened at $154.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.