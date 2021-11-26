Invesco Ltd. Sells 526,867 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 526,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 49,915 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 93,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

AVXL stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

