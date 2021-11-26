Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $6.15 on Friday, hitting $392.61. 1,854,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,301,910. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $294.59 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

