Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is HNP Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $157.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

