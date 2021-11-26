Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for salesforce.com (CRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM):

11/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $308.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $348.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/16/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/1/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

salesforce.com stock opened at $285.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.46.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

