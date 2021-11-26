Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for salesforce.com (CRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM):
- 11/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $308.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $348.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 11/16/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 11/1/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/27/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
salesforce.com stock opened at $285.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.46.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforcecom inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforcecom inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.