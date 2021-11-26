Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Beyond Air (XAIR)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2021 – Beyond Air had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $11.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Beyond Air had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $9.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Beyond Air had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Beyond Air had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Beyond Air was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Beyond Air by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

