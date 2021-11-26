Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tricon Residential (TCN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tricon Residential (TSE: TCN):

11/12/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Tricon Residential was given a new C$16.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

11/1/2021 – Tricon Residential is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Tricon Residential is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Tricon Residential is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Tricon Residential is now covered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Tricon Residential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

TCN traded down C$0.37 on Friday, reaching C$17.68. The company had a trading volume of 249,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,845. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.20. The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The company had revenue of C$143.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.9105278 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,088. Also, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,488.71.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

