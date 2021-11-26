Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 8,425 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.11% of Bel Fuse worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BELFA. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

